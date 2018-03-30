Former Warriors prop Russell Packer in line to return to club on loan - report

Former Warriors prop Russell Packer could return to the Kiwi club, with the Sydney Morning Herald reporting the seven-Test New Zealand international could move back to the club in a loan move.

Russell Packer. Source: NRL

Packer, 30, played over 100 games for the Warriors, before moving to the St George Illawarra Dragons in 2016, and then to Wests Tigers in 2018.

With injuries to front line forwards Leeson Ah Mau, Jazz Tevaga, Bunty Afoa and Jackson Frei, the Warriors are in desperate need of reinforcements, with the NRL approving their request to bring in players from rival NRL clubs on short term loan deals.

Packer could be just one of the players in the Warriors' sights, according the Sydney Morning Herald's chief rugby league writer Michael Chammas.

"Packer is unlikely to be in the Tigers’ best 17 in the first round back, and the club believes he would benefit from a stint with the Warriors given there isn’t a lower-grade competition for him to improve his match fitness,'' Chammas says.

Packer's current coach at the Tigers, Michael Maguire, earlier this month spoke highly of Packer, saying the prop is "back running and it's the best he's run since I've been at the club.""He will be another great addition if we can get him playing his best footy.