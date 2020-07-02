Exclusive: Warriors owner opens up on Kearney sacking and club's woes

Warriors owner Mark Robinson has given 1 NEWS an exclusive interview, following a tumultuous time in charge of the Kiwi club.

After relocating to Australia, the Warriors' 2020 season has hardly gone to plan, just two points off bottom spot in the NRL and without a coach after sacking Stephen Kearney.

As a result, Robinson has upped sticks from his Gold Coast home, giving the Warriors' players the chance to have their say about the club's recent fortunes.

"If they wanna talk to me about mental [health], anything to do with mental or any help, or anything like that, have a coffee with me," Robinson told 1 NEWS.

"I'm gonna have to have a talk to players that wanna go home. I'm at the training with them, I'm interacting with them all day, I'm sort of just part of the crew now."

Robinson addressed the playing squad with the news of Kearney's sacking personally, explaining why he chose to pull the trigger when he did.

"[It was] just the wrong personality for the people that we have, the club that we've got and where I wanna go.

"I need someone with some personality."

No timeline has been given to find a new coach, with the Warriors aiming for the stars - both literally and metaphorically.

"We rang up [Craig] Bellamy's manager and asked him and he said 'no chance'.

"But, y'know, there's nothing wrong with asking, is there? You'll never get unless you ask."

Robinson also addressed the issues around Sydney-based agent Isaac Moses, who boasted Kearney and four players on his books.

Moses even reportedly threatened to pull his players from the Warriors if Kearney wasn't re-signed last year. Robinson today revealed that Moses' influence is diminishing, with a number of players to move on after the 2020 season.

"There's a few of the other boys going.

"[Blake] Green and [Gerard] Beale and a few of them are going, and we're gonna be really, really cautious of how we approach any other players."