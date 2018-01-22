Commentator backs Warriors to finish 'down towards the bottom of the ladder' in 2018

NRL legend and commentator Peter Sterling is picking the Warriors to flop again this year, following the club's worst ever losing streak to end 2017.

Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck Source: Photosport

In a dreadful end to last season, the Warriors surrendered their final nine straight matches, sliding to the club's all-time worst losing streak in the process.

Writing for Channel Nine, Parramatta legend Sterling says that the Warriors will struggle for any change of fortune with the new season now just a week away.

"The problem about the Warriors is that if you are to do well in this competition, you have to have a steely resolve about you, you have to be able to defend three sets of six, four sets of six during the course of a game," he wrote.

"Until you do that, you can’t play finals football."

"I've got them down towards the bottom of the ladder but with the Warriors, who knows."

Sterling also said that coach Stephen Kearney could find his head on the chopping block, should the Warriors suffer a slow start to the season.

"You would think that if Stephen Kearney doesn’t get wins under his belt early on then his name is going to be put forward."