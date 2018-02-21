'I can't wait!' – new Warriors recruit amping for Shaun Johnson combination

New Warriors signing Blake Green is excited about combining with star halfback Shaun Johnson, as the two prepare to line up alongside one another against the Titans this weekend.

With Kieran Foran and Tui Lolohea having left the club in the past 12 months, Green has been signed to play at five eighth, hoping for a successful combination with the star playmaker in the halves.

When asked about his combination with Johnson at Warriors training today, Green was complimentary about his new teammate.

"I can't wait mate, really excited," he said.

"We've had a good session today. We're obviously not under a heap of pressure at the moment at training, but things look nice so we'll see how we go."

Green also reflected on the new free-flowing nature of play that he and Johnson will look to implement on the side going into the new season.

"We've come up with a style that we think is going to best suit us as a team."