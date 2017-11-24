 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Can they do it? Upbeat coach says Mate Ma'a Tonga ready to cause huge boil-over against England in team's biggest match ever

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Mate Ma'a Tonga's head coach Kristian Woolf says his side have a lot more to give and are eager to write another chapter in their fairy-tale Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) story, when they take on England in tomorrow's semi-final in Auckland.

Kristian Woolf said the energy in the squad has been unbelievable.
Source: 1 NEWS

Woolf said the energy in Tonga's camp had continued to grow throughout the tournament.

"At the moment I'm really enjoying what I am doing with these blokes, this has been an outstanding campaign," said Woolf.

Normally leading from the front on the field, Sio Siua Taukeiaho froze for a while before taking the leap off the Sky Tower in Auckland.
Source: 1 NEWS

"Like the players I have enjoyed my six weeks. That speaks volumes itself for the whole group I think.

"Six weeks away together is a long time and everyone is still enjoying each other's company," he said.

"I think I speak for everyone when I say we don't want to go home yet."

Woolf also praised his young halves Ata Hingano and Tuimoala Lolohea for their progress throughout the RLWC.

"They have got better and better like everyone else in this tournament. They are a big part as to why we have been so successful and why we have kept improving," said Woolf.

"They are doing a terrific job and they've outplayed some really good halves in different games as well.

"Like the rest of the squad I'm really comfortable that come the big game tomorrow they're going to be ready to go and perform."

The winner of tomorrow's match will play either Fiji or Australia in next week's final in Brisbane.

More Tonga league content:

Mate Ma'a Tonga will face England at Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday for a spot in the World Cup final.
Source: 1 NEWS
Some Mate Ma'a Tonga players stepped out of their comfort zone, facing their fears of heights.
Source: 1 NEWS
The Tongan centre wasn't getting too far ahead of himself, however, saying his side first need to overcome a tough England side to reach the final.
Source: 1 NEWS
The two league stars have hit it off since being in camp for the RLWC.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:17
1
The Fifth Harmony star will sing the anthem public for the first time at tomorrow's RLWC semi-final between Tonga and England.

Watch: 'He was all in tears' - pop star Dinah Jane on singing Tongan national anthem to proud grandfather

00:50
2
Taumalolo has had an outstanding tournament so far at this year's RLWC.

Tonga's Jason Taumalolo chipper in reggae-inspired training session before England showdown

00:32
3
South African prosecutors say the six year jail sentence for murder has resulted in an injustice.

Oscar Pistorius has sentence for murdering girlfriend more than doubled to over 13 years

00:47
4
These supporters were keen to show their support ahead of Tonga's semi-final with England tomorrow night.

Watch: Mate Ma'a Tonga fever hits Tauranga as hundreds of passionate fans stop traffic

01:30
5
Kristian Woolf said the energy in the squad has been unbelievable.

Can they do it? Upbeat coach says Mate Ma'a Tonga ready to cause huge boil-over against England in team's biggest match ever

13:53
Visiting Stanford University lecturer predicts driverless cars will be on our roads in just 4 years.

Futurist predicts driverless cars by 2021

Visiting Stanford University lecturer predicts driverless cars will be on our roads in just 4 years.

31:54
The 1 NEWS political team says the PM's push on Manus Island wasn't her finest hour.

Video podcast: 'She made some mistakes' - Corin and crew run the rule over Jacinda's first overseas trip - did she measure up?

The 1 NEWS political team say the PM's push on Manus Island wasn't her finest hour.


00:34
Republican state senator Craig Tieszen died while trying to save his brother-in-law who fell into the ocean from his kayak.

'This is a terrible tragedy' - Cook Islands police speak of heroic efforts to save state senator and brother-in-law who drowned in kayak accident

Craig Tieszen was a state senator from South Dakota.


03:52
It's been two months since the Maori Party lost its place in Parliament, a time of reflection for leader Mr Flavell.

Watch: 'Sorrow, anger, aroha' - Te Ururoa Flavell on Maori Party's election defeat

He says someone should have written a manual about life after Parliament because it's been a huge adjustment for him.

04:09
The Riverside Tavern was left without a connection for five days, and Chorus says it should have done better.

'It's an iron curtain' - Auckland tavern left frustrated by Chorus' lack of customer service

The Riverhead Tavern was left without internet for five days.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 