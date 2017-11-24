Can they do it? Upbeat coach says Mate Ma'a Tonga ready to cause huge boil-over against England in team's biggest match ever

Mate Ma'a Tonga's head coach Kristian Woolf says his side have a lot more to give and are eager to write another chapter in their fairy-tale Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) story, when they take on England in tomorrow's semi-final in Auckland.

Woolf said the energy in Tonga's camp had continued to grow throughout the tournament.

"At the moment I'm really enjoying what I am doing with these blokes, this has been an outstanding campaign," said Woolf.

"Like the players I have enjoyed my six weeks. That speaks volumes itself for the whole group I think.

"Six weeks away together is a long time and everyone is still enjoying each other's company," he said.

"I think I speak for everyone when I say we don't want to go home yet."

Woolf also praised his young halves Ata Hingano and Tuimoala Lolohea for their progress throughout the RLWC.

"They have got better and better like everyone else in this tournament. They are a big part as to why we have been so successful and why we have kept improving," said Woolf.

"They are doing a terrific job and they've outplayed some really good halves in different games as well.

"Like the rest of the squad I'm really comfortable that come the big game tomorrow they're going to be ready to go and perform."

The winner of tomorrow's match will play either Fiji or Australia in next week's final in Brisbane.