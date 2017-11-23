'But I'm scared!' Tonga's RLWC prop freezes and stalls before completing Sky Jump

Tonga's rugby league team have been all about reaching new heights in this year's Rugby League World Cup tournament.

But today four of their players went a little higher than they may have liked, on the edge of the Sky Tower.

Prop Sio Siua Taukeiaho normally leads the charge for Tonga's forward pack on the pitch, but today it was a little different.

It took two whole minutes for the star NRL prop, but he eventually jumped.

The Tongans will stay grounded from now on as they aim to continue their fairy-tale run into the World Cup final.

They meet England in Auckland on Saturday.