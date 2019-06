Benji Marshall was given a working over ahead of his Test comeback against Tonga this weekend, as he and the Kiwis hit the gym in Auckland this morning.

With 34-year old Marshall to end his international exile at Mt Smart this weekend, the Kiwis' trainers wasted no time in getting the Tigers' half up to speed.

Marshall was made to sweat - hitting the boxing pads, before warming down on the bike with his teammates.