Benji Marshall, Johnathan Thurston possible headline players for Maori v Indigenous Australia clash

A proposed rugby league Test played between the New Zealand Maori and an Australian Indigenous side is reportedly on the cards for this year's representative weekend.

Wests Tigers Benji Marshall. Source: Photosport

The Sydney Morning Herald report First Nations Goannas coach Laurie Daley and NZ Maori mentor Mark Horo came up with the idea for the two sides to clash later this year as part of the Festival of Indigenous Rugby League.

As part of the reported proposal, all State of Origin players who are not playing in Game II on Sunday 24 June will be available for selection by the Indigenous Australian side while Kiwi players not picked for the Kiwis' Test against England two days earlier will be available for the Maori.

That could see players such as Johnathan Thurston, Ash Taylor and Bevan Finch selected for the Australian outfit while the Maori side could have the likes of Benji Marshall, Kenny Bromwich and James Fisher-Harris at their disposal.

Daley told Stuff it would be terrific to add the encounter to the representative weekend.

"If they don't get picked for the test matches and the Origin side, there's an opportunity to get the rest of the best and play a game against each other.