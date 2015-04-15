Ailing Warriors sign old boy Townsend for rest of season

The injury-plagued Warriors have brought back a familiar face in Chad Townsend for the rest of their 2021 campaign, signing the unwanted Sharks playmaker for the remainder of the season.

Warriors Chad Townsend on the run against the Wests Tigers

Townsend, who played two seasons for the Warriors in 2014 and 2015, has joined the squad after season-ending injuries to Chanel Harris-Tavita and Paul Turner.

“Bringing a player of Chad’s calibre and experience back to the club at this time of the year is terrific for us,” said Warriors head coach Nathan Brown.

“He has impressed as one of the NRL’s most consistent halfbacks throughout his career and he’s a proven performer in big games. We’re certainly delighted we’ve been able to sign him and it’s a real positive that he knows our club so well.”

The signing comes after the Warriors also sealed a long-term deal with Kiwis captain Dallin Watene-Zelezniak on Monday. Both will be available for the Warriors in their next match against the Dragons, following this week's bye.

“The timing couldn’t be better for us being able to sign Chad,” said Warriors CEO Cameron George.

“Bringing in Chad as well as Dallin gives us enormous experience and leadership which will be invaluable for us as we look to resume our season following the bye round.”

Townsend joins the Warriors after falling out of favour in Cronulla midway through this season.

The 30-year-old hasn't played first-grade rugby league since round 11 when he slotted an extra-time field goal to help the Sharks take down the Dragons.

Since then, Shaun Johnson and Matt Moylan have been the halves pairing for the Sharks, forcing Townsend to spend the last two weeks playing for Newtown in the NSW Cup.

Townsend said he doesn't leave with a bitter taste in his mouth though.

“The nine seasons I’ve spent here at the Sharks has been an incredible journey for myself and my family,” Townsend said.