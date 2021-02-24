Tiger Woods taken to hospital after 'jaws of life' used to extricate him from car crash

Golfing great Tiger Woods has been taken to hospital in Los Angeles, California after being involved in a serious car crash.

Your playlist will load after this ad

LA County Sheriffs said in a statement this morning Woods was involved in a "single vehicle roll-over traffic collision" at approximately 4am NZT and his vehicle had sustained "major damage".

"The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick 'Tiger' Woods," the Sheriffs said in a statement.

"Mr Woods was extricated from the wreck with the 'jaws of life' by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries."

Tiger Woods. Source: Associated Press

The crash happened in California at Rolling Hills Estates.

LA County Sheriffs did not detail how serious Woods' injuries are but his agent Mark Steinberg has said in a statement he is currently being operated on.

"Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries," Steinberg said.

"He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support."