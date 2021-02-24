TODAY |

Tiger Woods taken to hospital after 'jaws of life' used to extricate him from car crash

Breaking Source:  1 NEWS

Golfing great Tiger Woods has been taken to hospital in Los Angeles, California after being involved in a serious car crash.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Woods was taken to a local hospital after the "jaws of life" were used to pull him from the wreckage. Source: US ABC

LA County Sheriffs said in a statement this morning Woods was involved in a "single vehicle roll-over traffic collision" at approximately 4am NZT and his vehicle had sustained "major damage".

"The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick 'Tiger' Woods," the Sheriffs said in a statement.

"Mr Woods was extricated from the wreck with the 'jaws of life' by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries."

Tiger Woods. Source: Associated Press

The crash happened in California at Rolling Hills Estates.

LA County Sheriffs did not detail how serious Woods' injuries are but his agent Mark Steinberg has said in a statement he is currently being operated on.

"Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries," Steinberg said.

"He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support."

More to come.

Golf
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:42
From prison to ultramarathons, former Black Power member shares inspiring story
2
Peter Burling: Luna Rossa took 'easy' route to America's Cup
3
All Blacks hold back tears in emotional Super Rugby promotion - 'Changed my life'
4
Team New Zealand waste no time preparing to defend America's Cup
5
From running into trouble to ultramarathons: The inspiring story of Paora Raharaha
MORE FROM
Golf
MORE

Lydia Ko finishes 13th at US Women's Open after rough final round

Lydia Ko earns top five spot as US Open approaches final round

Kiwi amateur Amelia Garvey misses cut at US Open as Lydia Ko stays in the race

Kiwi amateur Amelia Garvey stands out among the pros after impressive opening round at US Open