TODAY |

Tiger Woods keen to compete at Tokyo Olympics - 'That would be a first for me'

1 NEWS
More From
Golf

He's got 15 major titles, five green jackets and three Claret Jugs but American golfer Tiger Woods admits there's something he's missing he wouldn't mind taking a swing at - an Olympic gold medal.

Woods told media this morning as he prepares for this week's PGA Championship he would "love" to go to Tokyo next year.

"I'm sure I won't get many more opportunities going forward at 43 years old to play in many Olympics," Woods said.

"That would be a first for me and something I would certainly welcome if I was part of the team."

Golf made a return to the Olympics in 2016 after a 100-year absence but many pro golfers who qualified for Rio stayed away from the event due to the threat of contracting the Zika virus.

Woods wasn't one of them though with his attention firmly on his ongoing issues with a career-threatening back injury that eventually led to a spinal fusion surgery in 2017.

But with his successful return to the green and a 2019 Masters title to prove it, Woods is eager to make the trip to Tokyo to compete on the Kasumigaseki course.

However, each country is only allowed to send up to four players for the event - an obstacle Woods knows could prove difficult even in his current form.

"Getting there and making the team is going to be the tough part," he said.

"I just know that if I play well in the big events like I did this year, things will take care of itself."

Justin Rose won the men's gold for Britain in 2016.

Tiger Woods smiles as he walks off the seventh tee during the final round for the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Tiger Woods smiles as he walks off the seventh tee during the final round for the Masters. Source: Associated Press
More From
Golf
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sonny Bill Williams poses with his family after graduating.
'Don't let anyone pigeonhole you' - Sonny Bill Williams celebrates earning his bachelor's degree
2
Troy McMahon was a late replacement to face Hodges at the pay-per-view event but his big moment didn't last long.
Five punches, 23 seconds, one TKO: Kiwi boxer humiliated in bout with NRL great Justin Hodges
3
Auckland Grammar has produced more All Blacks than any other school.
King's College and Auckland Grammar 1st XV rivalry continues as Grammar celebrates 150th year
4
The fullback’s future is again in doubt, this time in a World Cup year.
'God first' - Israel Folau makes changes to social media profiles, drops reference to rugby career
5
The Warriors coach was stunned at the thought of a second Little General.
'Are you serious?' Stephen Kearney dumbfounded by reporter's comparison of Kodi Nikorima to Stacey Jones
MORE FROM
Golf
MORE
1 NEWS

President Trump to give Masters champ Tiger Woods highest civilian honour
1 NEWS

Timeline of a Master: Tiger Woods' fall from grace and return to the top
05:53
The 1 NEWS Sport reporter says Woods' 15th major could do wonders for both him and the sport.

'He looked like the Tiger of old' - Guy Heveldt on Woods' sensational Masters victory
1 NEWS

Tiger Woods wins first major title in more than a decade after superb finish at the Masters