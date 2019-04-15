Tiger Woods keen to compete at Tokyo Olympics - 'That would be a first for me'

He's got 15 major titles, five green jackets and three Claret Jugs but American golfer Tiger Woods admits there's something he's missing he wouldn't mind taking a swing at - an Olympic gold medal.

Woods told media this morning as he prepares for this week's PGA Championship he would "love" to go to Tokyo next year.

"I'm sure I won't get many more opportunities going forward at 43 years old to play in many Olympics," Woods said.

"That would be a first for me and something I would certainly welcome if I was part of the team."

Golf made a return to the Olympics in 2016 after a 100-year absence but many pro golfers who qualified for Rio stayed away from the event due to the threat of contracting the Zika virus.

Woods wasn't one of them though with his attention firmly on his ongoing issues with a career-threatening back injury that eventually led to a spinal fusion surgery in 2017.

But with his successful return to the green and a 2019 Masters title to prove it, Woods is eager to make the trip to Tokyo to compete on the Kasumigaseki course.

However, each country is only allowed to send up to four players for the event - an obstacle Woods knows could prove difficult even in his current form.

"Getting there and making the team is going to be the tough part," he said.

"I just know that if I play well in the big events like I did this year, things will take care of itself."