Michael Campbell off to horror start at Senior PGA Championship

Michael Campbell has had a horror start to his debut on the Senior PGA Tour, posting an 11-over 81 in the opening round of the Senior PGA Championship.

Campbell struggled heavily throughout the round, collecting seven bogeys and two double-bogeys without any birdies to sit in a tie for 152nd. Just three golfers in the 156-strong field did worse on the day.

Nerves may have had something to do with it after Campbell, who stunned the world with his 2005 US Open win, came out of retirement in February to compete at the 100th New Zealand Golf Open after giving away the professional game in 2015.

"Will I be nervous on the 1st tee tomorrow ....YES, will I feel anxious....YES," he wrote on social media last night.

Campbell became eligible to compete in the European and PGA Senior tours in March when he turned 50.

Hopefully, the Kiwi golfer looks back over the second part of his social media post where he said nerves will be part of his journey.

"It’s important to embrace those thoughts and feelings as I’ve done before," he said.

"This will be my 2nd tournament in six years so whether I play well or not this week or next month it doesn’t really concern me.

"It’s all about focusing on the process not the outcome."

Fifteen strokes ahead, American Scott Parel sits in pole position of the lead after a four-under 66 for his opening round.

Michael Campbell during the Champions day at the new Par 3 course at the Hills, before the 100th New Zealand Open, The Hills, Arrowtown, New Zealand. Wednesday 27 February 2019, © Photo: Michael Thomas / www.photosport.nz
