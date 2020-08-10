Lydia Ko wraps up improved season with fifth top 10 finish at Tour Championship

Lydia Ko has finished her much-improved 2020 LPGA Tour season with another top 10 finish.

Lydia Ko during the final round of the Marathon LPGA Classic. Source: Getty

The former World No.1 earned a share of fifth place at the Tour Championship in Florida after finishing with a final round three-under 69.

Ko was blemish-free this morning with three birdies to finish the tournament at 11-under par, seven shots behind runaway winner and world number one Jin Young Ko of South Korea.

The result is Ko's fifth top 10 of the shortened season in which she also missed the cut just once in her 13 starts in 2020.