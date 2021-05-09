Lydia Ko taking break before next LPGA Major after strong but intense start to 2021

Lydia Ko has decided to take a short break from the LPGA tour to reset herself ahead of her next attempt at a first Major win in five years.

Lydia Ko during the third round of the LPGA event in Thailand. Source: Getty

After a disappointing finish to today’s LPGA event in Thailand in which Ko went from being a contender entering the final day to finishing 10th, Ko confirmed she would miss the next two events to recharge.

“It's been a long stretch of events, so I'm looking forward to taking three weeks off and getting ready for the next stretch,” Ko said.

As a result, Ko will miss an LPGA tournament in Williamsburg, Virginia as well as a Matchplay tournament in Las Vegas later this month.

She will then return at the beginning of June for the US Women’s Open in San Francisco.

Ko has had a strong start to 2021 with the Kiwi earning six top-10 finishes from her eight tournaments, including a drought-ending win at the LOTTE Championship last month.

Her other two results were a tie for 26th at the Kia Classic in March and her only cut missed so far this season at the LA Open last month.

Regardless, Ko lead’s the Tour’s standings for the season with her impressive results which has earned her $1.18 million this year alone in prizemoney.