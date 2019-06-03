Lydia Ko makes impressive start at PGA Championship

Lydia Ko has made a strong start to this year’s PGA Championship, sitting tied for third after the opening round of the third women's golf major of the year.

Lydia Ko tees off at the US Women's Open Source: Getty

Ko shot a two-under par 68 at the Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania to finish the opening round in a six-way tie, one shot behind co-leaders American Brittany Lincicome and Kelly Tan of Malaysia.

The New Zealander had a chance to join Lincicome and Tan at the top of the leaderboard but a bogey on her final hole saw he drop down a slot.