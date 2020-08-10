Lydia Ko finishes strong in Florida, takes share of fourth at Women's Championship

New Zealand golfer Lydia Ko has recorded her fourth top 10 finish of the LPGA Tour season after taking a share of fourth place at this year's Women's Championship in Florida.

Lydia Ko during the final round of the Marathon LPGA Classic. Source: Getty

Ko closed with a one-under 69 to finish eight-under par for the tournament, six shots behind runaway winner, South Korea's Sei Young Kim.

Ko said today's windy conditions made for tricky play at times, which worsened with the wind changing directions midway through her round.



"I wasn't really getting anything out there on the front nine but definitely nice to finish strong on the back," Ko said.

"You find how tricky this course is, especially with it being firm and windy but I really enjoyed my experience here."

While Ko has enjoyed one of her stronger seasons in recent years, her title drought continues, having last won an event in April 2018.

