Lydia Ko cards disastrous final round to finish tied for 31st at Women's PGA Championship

Lydia Ko could only watch on as Sung Hyun Park stormed to victory at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in Illinois, with the Kiwi carding a +4 final round to finish tied for 31st.

Lydia Ko Source: Getty

Starting the day with back-to-back bogeys, Ko's hopes were boosted slightly when she recovered with birdies on the third and sixth holes, only to crash back out of contention with more bogeys on the seventh and eighth holes.

Ko began her back nine just as disastrously as the front, bogeying the 10th hole to drop to even par for the tournament, before a birdie on the 16th saw her in the blue once again.

However, bogeys on the 17th and 18th meant that Ko finished the last round at +4, and +1 for the tournament.