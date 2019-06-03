Lydia Ko blows early lead with triple-bogey on a near perfect round

Lydia Ko's lead on day one of the Drive on Championship was quickly unravelled today as the Kiwi world no. 38 suffered a 17th hole triple bogey, a big blemish on what was a near perfect round.

Lydia Ko tees off at the US Women's Open Source: Getty

For most of the day, Ko looked to be in control, sharing the lead through 16 holes. However, it was the mishap on the 17th which ultimately saw her lead diminsh at the Great Waters Course in Georgia.

Ko ended her round carding a one-under 71, placing her 26th on the leaderboard.