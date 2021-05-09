Ko, Fox confirmed as New Zealand's golfers for Olympics

Kiwi golfers Lydia Ko and Ryan Fox will play their second Olympics after being confirmed as New Zealand's selections in Tokyo this year.

The pair will become two-time-Olympians, receiving selection into the New Zealand Olympic Team again after their first campaign at Rio 2016.

Rio 2016 silver medalist Lydia Ko is looking to go one better in Tokyo after finishing 11-under par five years ago, five back of Inbee Park who took out gold.

At the time, Ko was world number one and became New Zealand’s youngest ever individual Olympic medalist at 19-years-old.

Since then, Ko has been through a dip in her career but recently has returned to some of her best golf, winning her first title since 2018 at the Lotte Championship on the LPGA Tour in April.

Ko said she is honoured to represent New Zealand at the Olympics again and hopes to take some of the year’s good form into Tokyo in a few weeks’ time.

“I’m super excited for the Tokyo Olympics,” Ko said.

“I’m super stoked to be able to represent New Zealand again. I’ve always felt very proud to be able to fly the New Zealand flag and to have the opportunity to represent New Zealand on a stage where all the best athletes are competing is a huge honour."

Meanwhile, Fox is relishing his own opportunity to fly the New Zealand flag at the Olympic Games again.

“I grew up in a family where representing New Zealand was the highest honour. Golf doesn’t necessarily give you that many chances. I obviously represent New Zealand week in week out on the European Tour, but I feel like I’m playing more for myself," Fox said.

“At the Olympics you are completely representing New Zealand. It’s a great honour and I’ve only done it a couple of times in my career. Rio 2016, the World Cup of Golf, and the Eisenhower Trophy are probably the only opportunities I felt like I was representing New Zealand.

“It’s something I cherish doing and it’s cool to be able to do that again this year."

The men’s event gets underway from July 29 to August 1, with the women playing from August 4 to 7. Both events are being played at Kasumigaseki Country Club over four rounds of individual stroke play.