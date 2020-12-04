TODAY |

Kiwi golfer, two years cancer-free, attempting 504 holes in a week for charity

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwi golfer Adam Taylor has had his fair share of adversity.

Adam Taylor, who has been cancer-free for two years, hopes to raise $5000. Source: 1 NEWS

This week he is attempting to complete four rounds of golf each day for seven days to raise money for the Cancer Society.

He overcame three types of cancer and is now two years cancer-free.

"It's probably one of the main things through the treatment, not being able to play golf or being able to play less often so I mean, we are making up for it now 504 holes in seven days and get my quota in," Taylor said.

Over the next week he will complete 504 holes while covering over 200 kilometres on foot in the hopes of raising $5,000 for the Cancer Society, who helped him get back on the golf course. 

"What my family had to go through at that time, it means a lot to give back which is cool," he said.

He is also a professional long driver, representing New Zealand all over the world.

But this week he's convinced some of his friends to join in with him.

"Yeah, definitely hearing Adam's story and knowing him for the last few years, it was a no brainer to get behind him and support him,” Taylor's friend Grieg Mooney said.

Taylor is playing at golf courses all around Aotearoa this week, where he has so far raised over $2,000.

