Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox off the pace after first round of British Open

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox had a round to forget at the first round of The Open Championship in Carnoustie in Scotland today.

CARNOUSTIE, SCOTLAND - JULY 19: Ryan Fox of New Zealand plays his shot from the 13th tee during round one of the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Club on July 19, 2018 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Photo by Jan Kruger/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)

Ryan Fox of New Zealand plays his shot from the 13th tee during round one of the British Open.

Source: Getty

Fox, 31, fired three-over 74 in his first round and is eight shots off the pace.

American golfer Kevin Kisner leads with five-under with Fox sitting in a tie for 95th place.

Fellow Kiwi Michael Hendry scored two-over 73 and sits in tie of 75th.

