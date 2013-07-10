Kiwi golfer Greg Turner rockets into contention at PGA Seniors Championship

Kiwi golfer Greg Turner has surged into a share of the lead at the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship in Kent after carding a phenomenal second round of -7.
Starting the day in style with a birdie on the opening hole, Turner then came away with two more birdies on the fourth and seventh holes, before a bogey on the ninth ruined his blemish-free front nine.
However, while his front nine was near perfect, Turner's effort in the second half of the day saw the Kiwi rocket into contention.
Birdies on the 11th, 13th, 14th 16th and 18th holes meant that the Kiwi finished his second round at -7, sitting -13 for the tournament to share the lead with Sweden's Magnus Atlevi.
Turner will be hoping to come away with victory, heading into the tournament's final round tonight.