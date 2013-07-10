 

Kiwi golfer Greg Turner rockets into contention at PGA Seniors Championship

1 NEWS
Golf

Kiwi golfer Greg Turner has surged into a share of the lead at the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship in Kent after carding a phenomenal second round of -7.

Starting the day in style with a birdie on the opening hole, Turner then came away with two more birdies on the fourth and seventh holes, before a bogey on the ninth ruined his blemish-free front nine.

However, while his front nine was near perfect, Turner's effort in the second half of the day saw the Kiwi rocket into contention.

Birdies on the 11th, 13th, 14th 16th and 18th holes meant that the Kiwi finished his second round at -7, sitting -13 for the tournament to share the lead with Sweden's Magnus Atlevi.

Turner will be hoping to come away with victory, heading into the tournament's final round tonight.

Greg Turner in action at NZ Open
Golf
NZ golfer Lydia Ko in a tie for eighth after second round of British Open

Golf

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko shot a second round of one-under-par 71 and in a tie of eighth at the Royal Lytham and St Annes course in Lancashire, England.

The 21-year-old is just five shots off the lead with Thailand’s Pornanong Phatlum at the top at -10.

The former World No.1 Ko shot four birdies and three bogeys in her second round.

LYTHAM ST ANNES, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: Lydia Ko of New Zealand plays a shot from a bunker on 6th green during day two of Ricoh Women's British Open at Royal Lytham & St. Annes on August 3, 2018 in Lytham St Annes, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Lydia Ko of New Zealand plays a shot from a bunker on 6th green during day two of Ricoh Women's British Open at Royal Lytham & St. Annes.
Golf
Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson to square off in November showdown in Las Vegas

Golf

Phil Mickelson confirmed a report that an exhibition match against Tiger Woods is set for Thanksgiving weekend in Las Vegas.

Those are about all the details he had.

Golf.com reported last month that Woods and Mickelson, who have combined for 19 majors, 122 victories on the PGA Tour and 90 years on earth, were contemplating a winner-take-all $10 million match.

ESPN said it would be at Shadow Creek on Thanksgiving weekend. Woods says he had nothing more to add. "We haven't signed anything. Nothing's confirmed."

The ESPN report did not mention prize money, corporate support or television details.

Woods and Mickelson played a practice round together at the Masters, were in the same group at The Players Championship and played a nine-hole practice round on Wednesday at Firestone.

They have the most PGA Tour titles of players from their generation, though they never competed on the back nine with a major championship at stake except for the 2001 Masters and 2002 U.S. Open, both won by Woods.

Woods once played the starring role in Monday night exhibitions nearly two decades ago, which were televised by ABC. The first one was dubbed the "Showdown at Sherwood" between Woods and Duval, when they were Nos. 1 and 2 in the world.

Woods won and earned $1.1 million, while Duval received $200,000. They each donated $200,000 to charity, half of it going to The First Tee.

It took him an hour to come up with all the moves, but he had fun doing it.
