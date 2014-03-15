'Haven't shot 83 in a while...' - Danny Lee off to nightmare start in latest PGA event, shoots 11-over to sit dead last

Kiwi golfer Danny Lee's latest start hasn't exactly gone to plan, with the Kiwi having one of the worst rounds of his career to date at the Memorial Tournament.

Danny Lee places the ball at the USPGA's Valspar Championship. Source: Associated Press

Lee is in last place at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Ohio after an 11-over 83 to open his tournament.

The rough round consisted of a quadruple bogey, two doubles bogeys, four bogeys and a birdie.

After a double bogey on his second hole of the day, Lee appeared to be recovering with five-straight pars on the back nine.

But things went awry quickly when the Kiwi dropped five shots on final two holes of the section - including the quadruple bogey on the par four 18th.

The Kiwi was honest in his assessment after the round.