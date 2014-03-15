 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Golf


'Haven't shot 83 in a while...' - Danny Lee off to nightmare start in latest PGA event, shoots 11-over to sit dead last

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Kiwi golfer Danny Lee's latest start hasn't exactly gone to plan, with the Kiwi having one of the worst rounds of his career to date at the Memorial Tournament.

Danny Lee places the ball at the USPGA's Valspar Championship.

Source: Associated Press

Lee is in last place at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Ohio after an 11-over 83 to open his tournament.

The rough round consisted of a quadruple bogey, two doubles bogeys, four bogeys and a birdie.

After a double bogey on his second hole of the day, Lee appeared to be recovering with five-straight pars on the back nine.

But things went awry quickly when the Kiwi dropped five shots on final two holes of the section - including the quadruple bogey on the par four 18th.

The Kiwi was honest in his assessment after the round.

Lee is 18 shots behind co-leaders Abraham Ancer and Joaquin Niemann.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The All Blacks star whose father is Samoan also cooked his daughters a special Samoan meal, “chop suey.”

Watch: ‘Siva, siva - chehooo!’ - Sonny Bill Williams cheers on his daughters to dance in cute celebration of Samoan language week


2
Jason Taumalolo of Tonga is tackled during the RLWC quarter-final at AMI Stadium in Christchurch, New Zealand, 18th November 2017. Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

'You guys will find out soon' - Jason Taumalolo weighing up whether to stay with Tonga or re-commit to Kiwis

3
Underwater shot of a swimmer diving after the jump in the swimming pool.

Two of NZ's largest swimming authorities banning expensive technical swim suits for juniors

00:15
4
Cavs’ Tristan Thompson was ejected for instigating the shoving match as the Warriors won 124-114.

Watch: Cavs v Warriors overtime thriller boils over into shoving match as Golden State draw first blood in NBA finals

02:48
5
More than 20 staff have left Cycling NZ since the Rio Olympics with many saying it’s due to the toxic environment in the team.

Exclusive: Kiwi cyclists accuse NZ coach Anthony Peden, who has stepped down, of inappropriate behaviour and bullying

00:42
He was arrested at on arrival from Auckland faces drug and firearms charges.

Watch: Handcuffed Australian bikie gang member lashes out at police at Sydney airport

Two brothers are due to face a Sydney court following a massive seizure of $A2.75 million in cash, 13 firearms and illicit drugs

02:39

'It's a cause I'm passionate about it' - Comm Games weightlifting gold medallist David Liti turns attention to Pasifika youth suicide prevention

In recent weeks Liti was a motivational speaker for the Live Undefeated suicide prevention and awareness school tour.

00:30
Cops are searching for a man after an aggravated robbery at a bar in the Hawke’s Bay town today.

Watch: Man in police custody after aggravated robbery forces two Hastings schools into lockdown

In a statement police say: "Residents can expect to see a continued police presence in the Karamu Road and Pattison Road area tonight".

An older and wiser Sonny Bill says he's after a meaningful existence.

Sonny Bill Williams out for entire All Blacks-France series with knee injury

An x-ray undertaken by Blues doctors yesterday revealed a loose piece of bone in SBW's knee.

Air NZ and Qantas team up in codeshare agreement making domestic travel easier for Aussies and Kiwis

Travellers will reportedly enjoy shorter connection times and faster overall journey times.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 