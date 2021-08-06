Back nine blitz puts Ko in medal contention going into final day

Lydia Ko has stormed through the third round to put herself in the medal spots going into the final round tomorrow.

Lydia Ko is right in the medal hunt at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Associated Press

The Kiwi golfer is tied-third after a brilliant back nine performance that saw her nail four birdies.

Her efforts saw her shoot up the leaderboard to fourth place with an overall score of 10-under. Mone Inami, of Japan, and Indian Aditi Ashok were tied for silver at 11-under when Ko putted in on the 18th.

But a bogey by Inami on the 18th saw her drop back to join Ko and two others in third place.

Ko looks likely to medal given her improvements each round.

Day one saw her shoot just one-under-par, but rounds of four-under and five-under in the past two days have seen her rise up the table.

American Nelly Korda continues to lead, sitting comfortably at 15-under. Ashok trails by three shots at 12-under.

The fourth round has been rescheduled to start an hour earlier at 9.30am New Zealand time tomorrow.