Young All White Liberato Cacace linked with move to Italian giants Juventus

Source:  1 NEWS

Young All Whites star Liberato Cacace has been linked with a move to Italian football powerhouse Juventus.

Liberato Cacace Source: Photosport

Fabrizio Romano, a respected Italian football journalist, tweeted this morning that Juventus were interested in signing Cacace from Belgian side Sint-Truiden for their under-23 outfit.

Cacace joined Sint-Truiden last year after starring with the Wellington Phoenix in the A-League, with the Belgian club reportedly paying a record $2.13 transfer fee for him in August.

Prior to Cacace’s transfer the previous record transfer fee for a Phoenix player was fellow young star Sarpreet Singh who joined German giants Bayern Munich for a figure somewhere between $750,000 and $1 million.

Cacace said at the time of his transfer from Wellington it was a dream of his to play in Europe.

Should the deal to Juventus be finalised, Cacace would join one of Europe’s finest clubs, with the Italian team boasting two Champions League trophies and a whopping 36 Italian league titles.

The club is also the home of football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Romano added Cacace would be seen as a left back for the under-23s squad if the move eventuates. 

