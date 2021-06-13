'I won't give up' - Christian Eriksen speaks for first time since mid-game collapse

Danish football star Christian Eriksen has spoken for the first time since his horrifying collapse midway through a Euro 2020 clash against Finland on the weekend.

Paramedics using a stretcher to take out of the pitch Denmark's Christian Eriksen after he collapsed during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Finland at Parken stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark. Source: Associated Press

Eriksen has spoken from his Copenhagen hospital bed, telling Gazzetta dello Sport he’s thankful for all the support he’s received from players and fans since Sunday.

"Thank you all, I won't give up," he says. "I feel better now, but I want to understand what happened.

"I want to say thank you for all you did for me."

The 27-year-old was “gone”, team doctor Morten Boesen said, after suffering cardiac arrest during the match but was resuscitated on the pitch and is now in a stable condition in a Copenhagen hospital.

Eriksen’s manager Martin Schoots said the “outpouring of love” had blown them both away.

"He was happy, because he understood how much love is around," Schoots said. "Messages have reached him from all over the world.

"We all want to understand what happened to him, he wants to do it too. The doctors are carrying out in-depth examinations, it will take time.

"Christian doesn't give up. He and his family want to send their thanks to everyone.

"Half the world has contacted us, everyone was worried.

"Now he just has to rest."

Denmark have dedicated the rest of their Euro 2020 campaign to Eriksen after he also spoke to all of them via a video link from his hospital bed.

”He told us to look forward, and to look forward to the game on Thursday (Friday NZT),” Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg said. “That meant a lot. ... It gave me a form of energy.”

“It gives you the feeling that it’s OK to move forward.

“We really want to play on [Friday], to play for Christian and to play for everyone who has supported us.”

Denmark are up against it though with World No.1 Belgium their next opponent after losing Sunday’s game against Finland 1-0.