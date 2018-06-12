 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Watch: 'People haven't seen the whole process' - under-fire Football Ferns coach explains thinking behind lacklustre game plan

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Football Ferns coach Andreas Heraf has offered an apology of sorts for the gameplan he instilled in Sunday's international friendly against Japan but says people aren't seeing the whole picture.

Andreas Heraf says injuries and an eye to the future drove his ultra-defensive strategy against Japan.
Source: 1 NEWS

Heraf came under fire following Sunday's 3-1 loss to Japan in Wellington - their first match in the capital since 1991 - where the Austrian manager employed ultra-defensive tactics throughout the match, leading critics to believe he never even gave the home team a chance to win.

Heraf says he understands the criticism.

"I have this certain understanding that overall, the people expected more attacking football," he said.

"I can't regret it. I apologise maybe for that comment of not being able to compete with the best teams, it was a misunderstanding, but we are on our way to the World Cup and we have to work on all these areas to be ready."

Heraf said post-match that New Zealand will "never have that quality to compete with Japan" but he told 1 NEWS today he got his wording wrong.

In front of a record crowd, the Football Ferns played out a woeful 3-1 loss in Wellington yesterday.
Source: 1 NEWS

"There was one big misunderstanding - I meant that maybe we'll never have the technical skills like Japan or Brazil which is not a shame but I'm still convinced we can beat these teams on the world stage."

Heraf opted to run five defenders and only one forward, looking to limit the damage Japan were capable of inflicting rather than playing any sort of entertaining match.

Katie Duncan spoke to 1 NEWS about the dreadful tactics employed by Andreas Heraf yesterday.
Source: 1 NEWS

He said he was forced into that game plan due to injuries and personnel changes.

"We wanted to press high normally - that's our style. We did it in the training sessions but we had a few new players in the team because some of them were injured and it didn't work out.

"We had to make a decision to say 'okay, we have to step down from our idea to press high, focus on defending... and setting our focus on counter-attacking."

Heraf says the team has set the goal of winning their first World Cup match next year in France and he using every opportunity he can to make sure they are best prepared to reach that goal.

"We have 360 days to go until our first game and we have to work on all these different areas to be ready.

"That was only one step on our way but the people, of course, they haven't seen the whole process, they've seen one game so they're disappointed and upset - I feel sorry for that - but it's a part of our process and we have to go that way."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Russell Packer on the run Kangaroos v Kiwis, international rugby league, ANZAC test match, New Zealand v Australia, GIO Stadium, Canberra, Australia. 5 May 2017, Copyright Image: Paul Seiser / www.photosport.nz

Kiwis lose two more regulars for US Test to retirement as Ben Matulino, Russell Packer hang up international boots

00:40
2
Barrett said walking back to halfway after Beauden scored felt "pretty cool".

Watch: 'I didn't notice it was Jordie!' Scott Barrett on All Blacks' stunning team try involving all three brothers

3
England's Alex Lozowski, center, runs with the ball during the rugby union international match between England and Samoa at Twickenham stadium in London, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

England drop to lowest World Rugby ranking in two years as losing streak reaches five

02:13
4
Andreas Heraf says injuries and an eye to the future drove his ultra-defensive strategy against Japan.

Watch: 'People haven't seen the whole process' - under-fire Football Ferns coach explains thinking behind lacklustre game plan

00:22
5
The cross-code star is expected to available for NZ’s third Test against France in Dunedin.

Video: Sonny Bill Williams back at All Blacks training 12 days after surgery on right knee

Live stream: President Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un to sign historic document

The two leaders met in a historic summit in Singapore this afternoon.


01:16
The deputy PM was answering on behalf of the Prime Minister, after his party stopped the scrapping of the law.

Watch: 'You've got a listening problem' - Winston Peters and Simon Bridges clash over Three Strikes law repeal

The National Party leader was attempting to push the issue which caused issues within the coalition Government.


04:00
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Most read story: ‘Tell her don't be a f***** clever Māori’ – Woman left shocked over car dealer's racist voice message

Narrelle Newdick was looking to buy a car in Tauranga.

01:15
The US President and North Korea’s leader have finally met.

First video: The historic moment Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un shake hands in Singapore

The historic red carpet meeting happened as the US President and the North Korean leader were about to head into their much anticipated summit talks.

01:15
The US President and North Korea’s leader have finally met.

LIVE: Kim Jong Un says 'the world will see a major change' as he signs 'comprehensive' document with Trump

Follow all the developments as US President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un meet at historic Singapore summit.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 