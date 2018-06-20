 

Watch: NZF boss confirms 13 Football Ferns refuse to play again under Andreas Heraf

The official number of players who submitted written complaints to New Zealand Football over Football Ferns coach Andreas Heraf has been revealed this afternoon.

Andy Martin said there have also been about six letters supporting Heraf submitted to the governing body by players.
NZF boss Any Martin told media this afternoon 13 players submitted letters via the New Zealand Professional Footballers Association (NZPFA) stating they would no longer play for the Football Ferns while Heraf was at the helm.

"This was a shock. Absolutely," Martin said.

"The letters that have come in officially through the PFA have absolutely implied that they don't want to play for the Ferns under Andreas' leadership."

Martin was quick to add, however, there were also letters of support submitted.

"Whilst there's been 13 letters in through the PFA criticising the environment there have been other letters of support.

"There's been probably half a dozen letters of support from players."

Heraf has been placed on special leave after New Zealand Football announced today there would be an independent investigation into the Austrian manager's behaviour and its effects on team culture.

An independent investigator will be appointed by the NZF executive committee in association with the NZ Professional Footballers Association to review the environment within the women's national team.

Heraf has been given notice of the investigation with a proposal for suspension but in the meantime is on special leave with immediate effect from both his roles as the Football Ferns' manager and NZF technical director.

The review will commence this week with the appointment of an independent investigator.

