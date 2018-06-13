 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Watch: Brazilian superstar Neymar eggs birthday boy Philippe Coutinho during pre-World Cup hi-jinks

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Brazilian World Cup squad appear to be relaxed heading into the start of the tournament later this week after they took time out from training to celebrate midfielder Philippe Coutinho's birthday in unique fashion.

The Barcelona midfielder got a unique gift from teammates to celebrate turning 26.
Source: Bleacher Report

Coutinho, who turned 26, was taking a break during the team's training when he was ambushed with all the ingredients of a birthday cake - eggs, flour and milk - by his teammates.

Superstar striker Neymar kicked off the prank by cracking an egg over Coutinho's head but the 26-year-old got revenge later when he egged him back.

Brazil kick off their World Cup campaign against Switzerland in Rostov-On-Don on Monday at 6am NZT.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
1 NEWS

Watch: NBA champ jumps off team float to drink fan's alcohol during Warriors' victory parade

2

People heard pleading in 911 call as they desperately try and save US skier Bode Miller's daughter from drowning

3
NORTH PALM BEACH, FL - DECEMBER 14: General view of Tiger Woods yacht "Privacy" on December 14, 2009 in North Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Carlos Marino/FilmMagic)

Tiger Woods staying on his 'dinghy', a 155-foot yacht, to avoid traffic at this year's US Open

00:29
4
Daniel Brennan's father Trevor Brennan was an Irish international player who moved to France to play for Toulouse in 2002.

'Absolutely bloody delighted' - French prop's perfect Irish response to victory over Baby Blacks


00:15
5
The Barcelona midfielder got a unique gift from teammates to celebrate turning 26.

Watch: Brazilian superstar Neymar eggs birthday boy Philippe Coutinho during pre-World Cup hi-jinks

Paula Bennett asked the PM via Mr Peters about the issue in Question Time today.

Live Stream Question Time: Grant Robertson to be held to account in Parliament over fuel tax and Kiwibuild

The scene is set for an interesting exchange between Mr Peters and National Party’s Paula Bennett.

Worsening affordability for first-home buyers as property prices rise in most major NZ cities

The latest Housing Affordability Measure from 2016 to 2017 is out.


04:00
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Rotorua car salesmen stood down over racist 'clever Māori' remarks; auto dealer says team 'devastated' by 'stupid ignorant comments'

Rotorua nurse Narrelle Newdick was left shaking and in tears after a car dealer left a racist voice message on her phone calling her a "f***** clever Māori".

'Symbol of vibrant future' - First images of preliminary design for renovated Christchurch Cathedral Square revealed

Regenerate Christchurch chief executive Ivan Iafeta said the images are "aspirational" and could change, but their first goal is for the social regeneration of the square.

01:04
The unprecedented meeting between a US President and North Korea’s leader certainly delivered with some bizarre moments.

Watch: The unscripted moments of the Trump-Kim summit that made it totally surreal

The unprecedented meeting between a US President and North Korea’s leader certainly delivered with some bizarre moments.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 