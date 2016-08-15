 

Usain Bolt secures trial contract with A-League side Central Coast Mariners - report

Sprinting superstar Usain Bolt appears to have found his next career move after hanging up his boots late last year, with the Jamaican sensation reportedly on the verge of signing for A-League side Central Coast Mariners, according to the Daily Telegraph.

He climbed over photographers to reach supporters in Jamaican colours before setting Rio alight with his striking pose.

Usain Bolt after winning 100m in Rio

Source: 1 NEWS

Bolt, 31, will reportedly undergo a six-week trial with the Mariners, having previously attempted to ignite a professional football career with Stromsgodset in Norway, and Borussia Dortmund in Germany earlier this year.

"I want to try to get better, to work as hard as I can, play as much as I can. Maybe a club will see something and decide to give me a chance," Bolt said at the time.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, Mariners CEO Shaun Mielekamp said that the club have done their research, shooting down suggestions of Bolt's signing as a mere publicity stunt.

"This is a very real football opportunity, this is not a stunt or gimmick – we want to know if Usain can play," he said.

"If he can, let's light up the A-League and bring one of the biggest named athletes in sport to the Central Coast."

The A-League's 2018/19 season begins in October.

