TVNZ FC: NZ under20s on fire but Phoenix suffer, and can Spurs upset Liverpool in the Champions League?

The New Zealand under 20s’ performance at the World Cup in Poland bodes well for the future of the game, but only if the senior men’s team start playing some matches, the TVNZ FC panel say this week.

After Gianni Stensness’ wonder strike helped secure their progress through to the knockout round for the third consecutive World Cup, there’s a lot of optimism around the camp.

The same can’t be said back home for Phoenix supporters, with Roy Krishna’s departure the latest in a cleanout at the A-League club since the end of the season.

But the show, hosted by Jack Tame this week with Chris Chang away, has sympathy for Krishna looking for a payday late in his career.

Elsewhere, it’s the London derby in Baku, Azerbaijan, otherwise known as the Europa League final, and the other all-England clash between Liverpool and Spurs in the Champions League final.

The Liverpool supporters on the panel are feeling quietly confident, hoping last year’s humiliation by Real Madrid in the final will have been a learning experience for the team, who now have a solid keeper in Allisson.