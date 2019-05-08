TODAY |

TVNZ FC: Liverpool's Barca win the greatest ever? And will Klopp or Guardiola be champions?

There were contrasting emotions on the TVNZ FC couch after Liverpool’s extraordinary four-goal comeback against Barcelona.

Barca fan Victor Waters could barely get a word out, while Liverpool supporter Jack Mabire couldn’t contain his joy at making the Champions League final in the most unlikely of circumstances, coming back from 3-0 down after the first leg to win 4-3 on aggregate.

Everyone was in agreement that Jurgen Klopp has done a remarkable job at the Merseyside club, turning them into a team that never believes it’s beaten.

For Simon Plumb, it’s arguably the greatest game in Champions League history, though others cast their minds as far back as last month and Tottenham’s 4-4 away goals defeat of Man City.

The panel also look forward to the final weekend of the Premier League season. All games kickoff at 2am on Monday NZ time with man City set to be Champions if they beat Brighton away, while Liverpool can win it if they beat Wolves at Anfield and Man City fail to win.

A light blue win looks the most likely, but the panel point out Brighton or Wolves would love to be the team who can say they played a role in deciding where the title goes.

    Chris Chang and the panel on an extraordinary Champions League win at Anfield, and the final, all to play for, weekend of the Premier League.
