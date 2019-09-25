TODAY |

TVNZ FC: Calamity for Spurs, Messi wins FIFA award but his Barcelona side wobble

1 NEWS
More From
Football

Spurs, who haven’t won away from home in the Premier League since January and have now crashed out of the EFL Cup to lowly Colchester, are the centre of attention on the show this week.

Their poor run of form has reignited talk that coach Mauricio Pochettino could be heading to Real Madrid, another team not enjoying a great start to the season.

Also in Spain, Barcelona lost for the second time in La Liga this season, again to unfancied opponents, leaving them adrift on the table.

Their star man, Lionel Messi, picked up the FIFA men’s player of the year award on Tuesday but has barely appeared for Barca due to injury and they look well below their best.

The panel agree the team look directionless without him.

Women’s player of the year, the USA’s Megan Rapinoe, gets credit on the show for stepping from her football role into a political one.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Chris Chang and the panel reflect on another week of disappointment for some of the big guns, and wonder if the FIFA awards went to the right people. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:00
Irish writer calls for end of 'overdone' haka that gives All Blacks 'unfair advantage'
2
SBW asks Instagram to explain take-down of photo showing himself, fellow Muslim All Black in prayer
3
Promising Kiwi tennis player Carolina Lewis dies unexpectedly in US, aged 23
4
Sonny Bill Williams seeks forgiveness over Instagram copyright 'misunderstanding'
5
Tonga's Morath and Tuitavake out of Rugby World Cup
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

West Ham seal Premier League win over Manchester United with superb free kick

Chris Wood's brace leads Burnley to EPL win over giant-killers Norwich

Bernardo Silva's hat-trick spearheads Manchester City's eight-goal Premier League thrashing of Watford

Spurs blow two-goal lead, settle for Champions League draw against Olympiakos