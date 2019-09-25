TVNZ FC: Calamity for Spurs, Messi wins FIFA award but his Barcelona side wobble

Spurs, who haven’t won away from home in the Premier League since January and have now crashed out of the EFL Cup to lowly Colchester, are the centre of attention on the show this week.

Their poor run of form has reignited talk that coach Mauricio Pochettino could be heading to Real Madrid, another team not enjoying a great start to the season.

Also in Spain, Barcelona lost for the second time in La Liga this season, again to unfancied opponents, leaving them adrift on the table.

Their star man, Lionel Messi, picked up the FIFA men’s player of the year award on Tuesday but has barely appeared for Barca due to injury and they look well below their best.

The panel agree the team look directionless without him.