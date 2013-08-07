Thanks for the memories Shane! All Whites, Phoenix great Smeltz retires

Former All Whites striker Shane Smeltz has hung up his boots, retiring from football at the age of 36.

Shane Smeltz. Source: Photosport

Smeltz sits second on New Zealand's all-time top scorers list, with 24 goals from 58 matches, level with current star Chris Wood, four behind Vaughan Coveny who has 28.

After making his All Whites debut in 2003, Smeltz was a key part of the squad that travelled to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, where he scored against at the time champions Italy as the two sides played out a 1-1 draw.

At club level, Smeltz was at times an unstoppable force in the A-League, winning the golden boot award twice - once with the Phoenix in the 2008/09 season and again the following year with the now defunct Gold Coast United in 2009/10.

His proficiency in front of goal saw him named in the A-League's team of the decade in 2015.

Smeltz finished career with Indonesian side Borneo FC, telling NZME he plans to go into coaching now his playing days are over.

"I'm not just going into coaching to take up a job. I go into it with drive and ambition which I always had as a player," he said.