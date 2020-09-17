TODAY |

Steve Taylor becomes latest Phoenix star to pick India over Wellington

Source:  1 NEWS

Another Wellington Phoenix star has taken a passage to India with now-former captain Steven Taylor the latest high-profile arrival in the Indian Super League.

Four former Phoenix players have now left the club for the Indian Super League. Source: 1 NEWS

The Geordie has signed with Odisha FC, becoming the fourth player to move from the Phoenix to the Indian competition.

Taylor announced his departure from the Wellington club on Monday.

Club captain Steven Taylor leaving Wellington Phoenix

A lack of job security was the reason cited for his departure from the Phoenix even though he still had two years left on his contract.

But now that he’s gone, Taylor will get a chance to play against some fellow old boys with Roy Krishna as well as Mandi and David Williams all in the competition; the trio part of last season's title winning team, FC Goa.

