Steve Taylor becomes latest Phoenix star to pick India over Wellington

Another Wellington Phoenix star has taken a passage to India with now-former captain Steven Taylor the latest high-profile arrival in the Indian Super League.

The Geordie has signed with Odisha FC, becoming the fourth player to move from the Phoenix to the Indian competition.

Taylor announced his departure from the Wellington club on Monday.

A lack of job security was the reason cited for his departure from the Phoenix even though he still had two years left on his contract.