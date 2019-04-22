Star striker Roy Krishna joins exodus from Wellington Phoenix

Roy Krishna has announced his departure from the Wellington Phoenix, another hammer blow for the A-League club.

After a historic season with the Kiwi franchise, the 31-year-old has confirmed he's taking his talents elsewhere.

"After much thought and consideration and consultation with my family back in Fiji, we have decided to move on from the A-League to secure a future outside of the league," he said in a statement.

"We have negotiated a contract and we are currently working out the finer details. We will be announcing the club name when we are back from our belated honeymoon towards the end of June.

"If I was going to stay in the A-League then I would have continued with the Wellington Phoenix as we have built a wonderful community together with the club and the wonderful nix supporters."

Krishna has spent almost six years at the Phoenix, making 127 appearances for the club since he signed on as an injury replacement for Paul Ifill near the end of the 2013-14 season.

The Fijian striker went on to become a household name, slowly making his way up the ranks until he was named the Wellington Phoenix Player of the Year last season.

He followed that up with another strong campaign, beating Ifill's club record of 33 goals for the club in December before making more history in January when he became the first A-League player to score three consecutive braces.

Krishna finished the season with 19 goals in 27 appearances as the Phoenix made the playoffs for the first time time since the 2014-15 season.

His efforts were recognised both by the club and the A-League, with Krishna winning the Johnny Warren Medal as the best player in the competition along with the Player of the Year, Players' Player of the Year and the club's 'Golden Boot' at the Phoenix's awards dinner.

Krishna departs holding the club records for most goals in a season (19) and is the club's all-time leading goalscorer (51).