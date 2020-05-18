South Korean football club facing fine, stadium ban over sex dolls scandal

A South Korean football club is facing penalties, including expulsion from its own stadium, for putting sex dolls in empty seats during a match last weekend.

Cheering mannequins were installed at the empty spectators' seats before the start of a soccer match between FC Seoul and Gwangju FC at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul, South Korea. Source: Associated Press

The K-League is one of the few soccer leagues operating during the coronavirus pandemic, with games being played in empty stadiums.

FC Seoul’s attempts to increase the atmosphere at Seoul World Cup Stadium backfired despite its 1-0 win over Gwangju on Sunday.

The club expressed its “sincere remorse” as public backlash intensified but initially said it believed it was using regular mannequins — not sex dolls — to mimic a home crowd.

About 25 mannequins, supplied by a local company and dressed in FC Seoul colors, were quickly identified as sex dolls by logos that seemingly referenced the name of an adult toy manufacturer.

Such advertising is in breach of the competition's rules, and K-League officials have referred the matter to a disciplinary committee.

If found guilty, FC Seoul could be fined about $4,000 or have points deducted. The club could also be punished for damaging the prestige of the league at a time when it had been basking in unprecedented international attention.

On May 8, the K-League became the first major soccer league to start playing after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered sports around the world. The opening game attracted 19 million viewers worldwide.

There could be worse to follow for FC Seoul, the 2016 league champion. According to reports, Seoul Facilities Corporation, which operates the stadium, is investigating a potential breach. As part of its lease agreement, the club is required to obtain permission in advance for advertising. By not doing so, it could be expelled from the stadium where it has been based since 2004.

FC Seoul issued another apology on Wednesday as the case continued to dominate sports news.