Sapreet Singh has goal ruled out after missing great chance to open his Bayern Munich account

All White Sarpreet Singh has enjoyed an eventful 20 minutes and his first win for Bayern Munich after coming off the bench in the German giant’s pre-season clash with Real Madrid in Houston.

Only moments after coming onto the pitch, Singh had a great opportunity to open his account for the German giants after a deflected cross fell to him at the near post.

Unfortunately, the 20-year-old couldn’t find the target with his effort flashing past the right upright.

In injury time, it appeared that Singh had scored his first goal for Bayern, but it was ruled out because he was offside.

The finish will give the Bayern hierarchy a glimpse into Singh’s talent, with the former Phoenix star turning to his left before burying the shot inside the right post.

Bayern won 3-1 thanks to goals from Corentin Tolisso, Robert Lewandowski, and Serge Gnabry while Rodrygo Goes scored for Real Madrid in Eden Hazard’s debut for the club.

The former Phoenix star went agonisingly close to scoring his first Bayern goal and then had one ruled out for offside in the pre-season clash with Real Madrid.
