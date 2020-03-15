Phoenix given A-League return date, still waiting on permission to travel

The Wellington Phoenix's A-League resumption has been given the date of July 17 against Sydney FC, as the side wait to hear if they'll even be allowed to enter Australia.

Phoenix players acknowledge the crowd. Source: Photosport

The Football Federation of Australia have announced the first round of fixtures for the season resumption, with the Phoenix taking on top of the table Sydney FC at Jubilee Stadium in just over a month.

The Kiwi side currently sit third on the A-Leauge ladder.

Read more: Phoenix boss 'extremely disappointed' at team's wait to return to Australia

However, the Phoenix are none the wiser to their ability to travel, with a decision expected later today. That saw club general manager David Dome yesterday vent his frustration with the current circumstances.

"Extremely disappointing we can't get the team into Australia to start training," he tweeted.