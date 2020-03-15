TODAY |

Phoenix given A-League return date, still waiting on permission to travel

Source:  1 NEWS

The Wellington Phoenix's A-League resumption has been given the date of July 17 against Sydney FC, as the side wait to hear if they'll even be allowed to enter Australia.

Phoenix players acknowledge the crowd. Source: Photosport

The Football Federation of Australia have announced the first round of fixtures for the season resumption, with the Phoenix taking on top of the table Sydney FC at Jubilee Stadium in just over a month.

The Kiwi side currently sit third on the A-Leauge ladder.

Read more:
Phoenix boss 'extremely disappointed' at team's wait to return to Australia

However, the Phoenix are none the wiser to their ability to travel, with a decision expected later today. That saw club general manager David Dome yesterday vent his frustration with the current circumstances.

"Extremely disappointing we can't get the team into Australia to start training," he tweeted.

"We're making more of a sacrifice than any other team in the A-League and we're getting blocked - we won't have the same training window as every other club."

Football
Phoenix
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Kiwi teams 'absolutely hate the Crusaders' - Israel Dagg
2
Beauden Barrett says Dane Coles scoring, dragging him into celebrations was in 'slow motion'
3
Neck injury forces Black Ferns lock Charmaine Smith to retire at 29
4
Hurricanes hopeful of Super Rugby Aotearoa sell out for Crusaders clash
5
Plans for global rugby season rejected at World Rugby's professional forum
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

Chris Wood unlikely for Premier League resumption with Achilles injury

Norwich City player tests positive for Covid-19, four days away from Premier League return
01:16

Tom Sermanni extends Football Ferns coaching deal for Tokyo Olympics

Lisbon emerges as front-runner to host remainder of Champions League season