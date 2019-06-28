Phoenix boss Talay committed to staying despite Melbourne Victory interest

Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay has outlined his desire to stay put in the capital, pouring cold water on reported interest from the Melbourne Victory.

Ufuk Talay Source: Photosport

Arriving in Wellington after the departure of Mark Rudan, Talay's first season with the Nix has been nothing short of a success.

In his first job as a head coach, Talay has seen the Phoenix to second on the A-League ladder, chasing their maiden title in Australian professional football.

However, that success with the Phoenix has reportedly caught the eye of other potential suitors, with Melbourne Victory in the market for a new coach.

Talay took the Phoenix job in eerily similar circumstances, with former boss Rudan leaving after his first season to join expansion club, Western United.

Despite the parallels though, Talay has made it clear the speculation over his future is nothing more than that - speculation.

"It's more you guys that love to chuck the speculation out there. Nothing has been said to me so it's all speculation and names being thrown in the hat," Talay told Stuff.

"For me I look at it that it's good acknowledgment that people see that you've done something right and it's good work.

"It's that time of the year when names get thrown around and with Wellington Phoenix obviously doing well my name is going to get thrown in the hat.

"But my focus is to do well and finish this season, and we'll see what next season brings."