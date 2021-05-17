Phoenix arrive to emotional Wellington welcome after nine months in Australia

The Wellington Phoenix have made their long-awaited homecoming into the capital this afternoon.

It was an emotional arrival for players and family after the team based themselves for the past nine months in Australia for two A-League campaigns due to travel restrictions created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, with the trans-Tasman bubble’s creation, the Phoenix are back home preparing for their first home game in over a year and their finals hopes on the line.

Defender Steven Taylor told 1 NEWS Saturday’s match against rival Western United in Wellington has all the makings of something special.

“You could see it on the lads’ faces when they came through [the arrival gate today],” Taylor said.

“The welcome we got, that’s one thing the lads have missed all season – that Phoenix fever!”