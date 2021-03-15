NZ Football seeking country's best FIFA players to form national eFootball team

Many sports gaming fanatics around the country have always dreamed of playing in a FIFA World Cup, and now they will have the opportunity to do so.

Lucas Cuillerier of France plays in the X-box leg of the Final between Argentina and France during Day 2 of FIFA eNations Cup 2019. Source: Getty

New Zealand Football has today confirmed they will be forming an eFootball eNational Team, made up of the best players from across Aotearoa, to compete in the upcoming FIFAe Nations Series.



Since its debut in 2019, the tournament has seen the best EA SPORTS FIFA players from around the world representing their respective countries in FIFA’s official inter-nation competition.



Any New Zealand passport holder, aged over 16, is eligible to qualify to represent the eNational Team as long as they haven’t previously played for another country.

To select the team New Zealand Football, in association with LetsPlay.Live, will be holding a qualifying tournament, the NZF eTrophy 2021.

The tournament will start on 20 March for Playstation and 21 March for Xbox, culminating in an offline final in Auckland on 9 April.

The best 2-5 players from the tournament will be selected to form the debut squad.



New Zealand residents, aged over 16, are also encouraged to compete in the tournament but won’t be eligible to represent the eNational Team.



Keegan McCauley, Competitions Manager for New Zealand Football, said: “eFootball represents a significant opportunity for New Zealand Football to engage with new audiences across Aotearoa.



“The previous competitions we have run have shown the high level of talent we have in this country. With the formation of our eNational Team there is now an opportunity for our best players to regularly test themselves against the rest of the world whilst proudly wearing the fern.”



The eFootball team will be the tenth New Zealand Football national team following the Men’s Football U17, U20, U23 and Senior, Women’s Football U17, U20 and Senior, Men’s Futsal and Women’s Futsal.