New Zealand's potential bid for FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 on hold

New Zealand Football's future bid to host the women's World Cup is up in the air, after FIFA released details of a proposed expanded competition from 2023.

Off the back of last month's hugely successful tournament in France, FIFA has proposed increasing the number of teams from 24 to 32.

With further details to be released over the coming weeks. New Zealand Football now find itself in a "wait and see" position.

"The question now becomes though if it goes to 32: What are the stadia requirements? What are the training ground requirements and what are the accommodation requirements?" New Zealand Football CEO Andrew Pragnall told 1 NEWS.

New Zealand Football hasn't ruled out a joint bid with Australia.                 

Source: 1 NEWS | Sky
