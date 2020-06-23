New Zealand, Australia confirmed as hosts for 2023 Women's World Cup

New Zealand will host the Women's Football World Cup as the game's governing body FIFA approved the trans-Tasman bid with Australia for 2023.

Source: 1 NEWS

The joint bid between New Zealand and Australia has been given the nod over Colombia, and will be held from July 10 to August 20, 2023.

The combined New Zealand-Australia bid scored 4.5 out of 5 in the recent FIFA inspection report while remaining rival Colombia scored considerably lower – 2.8.

Scores were based on criteria including hotel availability, stadiums and other infrastructure.

Japan dropped out of the race on Monday NZT.