Man arrested over racist tweet to England footballer Marcus Rashford

Source:  1 NEWS

A man has been arrested after sending a racist tweet to England striker Marcus Rashford.

Rashford was one of three England players racially abused by fans following the team’s Euro final loss to Italy. Source: Breakfast

Three England football players were racially abused by their own fans following their Euro final loss to Italy on Monday.

A 50-year-old man was held on suspicion of inciting racial hatred.

England's Marcus Rashford reacts after failing to score a penalty during a shootout at the end of the Euro 2020 soccer championship final. Source: Photosport

"We encourage people to make these reports and are pleased with the speed at which we have been able to deal with this incident," Inspector Pete Nightingale, from Worcester police station, told the BBC.

"We continue to work with the local football community and have links with the local clubs to ensure that this behaviour is dealt with appropriately."

An investigation is underway into online racial abuse of a group of England players. Source: Breakfast

A mural of 23-year-old Rashford in Manchester that was also defaced with racial slurs but has since been repaired.

A man in his 60s was also arrested over racist comments about England footballers on Facebook, the BBC reported.

