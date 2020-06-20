Louis Fenton fit and available as Wellington Phoenix depart for Australia

Louis Fenton says he is fit and available for selection as the Phoenix departed Wellington today.
The Covid-enforced break gave the defender a chance to fully recover from what looked to be season-ending surgery for a dislocated shoulder in November.
“To be able to play the season is something that I never thought was possible, to be able to contribute at the end of the season is something I’m hoping to do,” Fenton said.
It marks the start of a 10-week stint away from family and friends though they'll be hoping a trans-Tasman bubble might open up before that ends, which would mean home advantage in wellington should they reach the play-offs.