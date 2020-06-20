Louis Fenton fit and available as Wellington Phoenix depart for Australia

Louis Fenton says he is fit and available for selection as the Phoenix departed Wellington today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Covid-enforced break gave the defender a chance to fully recover from what looked to be season-ending surgery for a dislocated shoulder in November.

“To be able to play the season is something that I never thought was possible, to be able to contribute at the end of the season is something I’m hoping to do,” Fenton said.