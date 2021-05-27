Kiwi leading culture change within England football team ahead of Euro's

A Kiwi team performance coach is working with the England football team to try and build a winning culture ahead of next month's European Championships.

Owen Eastwood, a born and bred Southlander, worked alongside the Three Lions ahead of the last FIFA World Cup, where England finished fourth, their best result at the tournament in nearly two decades.

"Rather than being bogged down by the past, let's create a vision of what we could do as a group of people," Eastwood explained of the change of mindset before the 2018 World Cup.

"They never really talked about the Three Lions and playing for England, which you can contrast massively with the All Blacks, who are very clear on their purpose and their identity."

Eastwood is working closely again with England manager Gareth Southgate, with the team set to go into camp next week ahead of the Euros.

It all started over a decade ago when Eastwood, a London-based Kiwi lawyer, worked on a deal with Adidas.

He was enamoured by the All Blacks' focus on the past, their legacy and future.

Since then he has worked with some of the most high-profile teams and leaders on the planet.

"I provide some insight, a lot of stories, but ultimately I'm leaving it for you, to go away and figure out what's relevant, and what you want to apply."

He applies his New Zealand heritage and ideas into teams, including this year's British Olympians.

The clear messages from Eastwood for all walks of life is about inclusion, and what it takes to be a successful leader.