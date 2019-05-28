TODAY |

Junior All Whites secure spot in under-20 World Cup knockout stage with win over Norway

The Junior All Whites have made the knockout stages of the under-20 World Cup with their emphatic win over Norway this morning.

Following on from their 5-0 win over Honduras to open the tournament on Saturday, the junior men's side scored twice in the second half to claim a 2-0 win,  propelling them to the top of Group C and a guaranteed a spot in the round of 16 with one pool match to play.

Gianni Stensness gave the Kiwis the lead in the 71st minute when he found the back of the net with a long-range strike.

Elijah Just sealed the win 12 minutes later when his cross was deflected in by Norway's John Kitolano for an own-goal.

The Junior All Whites still have one game left against the other undefeated side in their pool, Uruguay, to decide who will take the top spot in Group C.

Today's win means the Junior All Whites will make their third-consecutive trip to the round of 16 after reaching the knockout stages in 2015 and 2017 as well. Both previous campaigns ended there.

The Junior All Whites play Uruguay at 4am NZT on Friday.

    The 2-0 win means the Junior All Whites have qualified for the round of 16 for a third consecutive tournament.
