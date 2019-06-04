TODAY |

Junior All Whites defender cops online abuse after New Zealand's World Cup exit to Colombia

Junior All Whites and Wellington Phoenix defender Liberato Cacace has become the target of a vicious wave of social media abuse from Colombian fans, following New Zealand's exit from the under-20 Football World Cup yesterday.

As New Zealand fell 5-4 during a penalty shootout defeat in Poland yesterday, Cacace has found himself at the centre of targeted online abuse, having made a shushing gesture towards Colombian goalkeeper Kevin Mier during the shootout.

In response, all seven of Cacace's Instagram posts have been bombarded with abuse in both Spanish and English.

    New Zealand fell at the round of 16 stage after a heart-breaking loss in Poland. Source: SKY

    "You are so stupid, COLOMBIA won The match why it's was better than New Zealand," wrote one user.

    "What's cooking ? u go home piece of crap be nice next time," said another.

    Cacace and the Junior All Whites were sent home from the under-20 World Cup having equalled New Zealand's best ever result in reaching the round of 16.

