'I'm here for the long haul' - Ufuk Talay on his commitment to Phoenix

New Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay has reassured fans that he is here for the "long haul" after predecessor Mark Rudan only lasted 12 months as head coach of the New Zealand A-League side.

Talay fronted media for the first time today and says he is here to win premierships.

"It will be different this time, I'm here for the long haul," said Talay.

"Like I said my family will be coming over as well, late September or later in the year.

"I'm not using Wellington Phoenix as a stepping stone, I really believe this club has a great future moving forward and I want to be part of that future."

Talay was Sydney FC's assistant coach this year, with his side taking out the A-League title after beating Perth Glory 4-1 in a penalty shoot-out.

    Fans are hoping the new coach will last longer than his predecessor, Mark Rudan. Source: 1 NEWS
